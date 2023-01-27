Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks flat, head for fifth week of gains

The Russian rouble steadied above 69 against the dollar, buffeted by geopolitical tension as the United States piled more sanctions on Russia but retaining support from a favourable month-end tax period. South Africa's rand extended losses after the central bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% on Thursday, less than expected by most economists polled by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 14:25 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks flat, head for fifth week of gains
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Emerging market stocks took a breather after their rally this week, with the index still on course for its fifth straight week of gains, while currencies were subdued against a rallying dollar.

The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks and currencies were flat by 0835 GMT. Both indexes were set to post a weekly gain. Inflows into emerging market equities outpaced their developed market peers for a second week, according to a note by TD Securities.

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio inflation could start declining around February-March and drop to a single-digit annual rate by December. The forint slipped 0.1% at 387.53 against the euro, but was still on track for its best weekly performance in over a month.

Other central and eastern European currencies were subdued in early trading. The Russian rouble steadied above 69 against the dollar, buffeted by geopolitical tension as the United States piled more sanctions on Russia but retaining support from a favourable month-end tax period.

South Africa's rand extended losses after the central bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% on Thursday, less than expected by most economists polled by Reuters. "Even though the SARB is likely to still keep a close eye on inflation going forward and might sound more hawkish again, continued news about power cuts will probably ensure that economic concerns remain high so that investors are likely to remain cautious," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX Analyst for Commerzbank Research in a note.

"Domestic risks currently seem too high for a ZAR recovery." The Turkish lira slipped 0.2% against the dollar.

Turkey's central bank stuck to its forecasts for a sharp drop in inflation, saying the increasing predictability of the lira's exchange rate plus financing support meant there was no longer the basis for large price rises. Stocks in Turkey dropped 1.7%, with healthcare stocks leading sharp losses.

In Asia, China was still out on holiday until next week, though Hong Kong was back and the Hang Seng rose 0.5%, adding to sharp gains on Thursday. Indian shares fell more than 1% to an over three-month low as some Adani Group companies plunged 20% and hit their lower circuits in the wake of a short-seller report on the conglomerate, which also weighed on financials.

The Pakistani rupee showed signs of steadying after steep decline, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad in coming days to discuss resuming disbursements from a bail-out package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023