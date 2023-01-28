BRIEF-Bank of Canada announces change to maximum bid rate for securities repo operations

Bank of Canada:

* BANK OF CANADA ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO MAXIMUM BID RATE FOR SECURITIES REPO OPERATIONS

* BANK OF CANADA SAYS MAXIMUM BID RATE IN SRO WILL BE SET AT 15 BPS BELOW BANK'S TARGET FOR OVERNIGHT RATE, EFFECTIVE MONDAY, JAN 30 Source: https://bit.ly/3DgKl8P

