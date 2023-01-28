BRIEF-Bank of Canada announces change to maximum bid rate for securities repo operations
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 00:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 00:35 IST
Bank of Canada:
* BANK OF CANADA ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO MAXIMUM BID RATE FOR SECURITIES REPO OPERATIONS
* BANK OF CANADA SAYS MAXIMUM BID RATE IN SRO WILL BE SET AT 15 BPS BELOW BANK'S TARGET FOR OVERNIGHT RATE, EFFECTIVE MONDAY, JAN 30 Source: https://bit.ly/3DgKl8P
Also Read: 'P.R. job' or antidote to 'groupthink'? Bank of Canada to offer policy-meeting minutes
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bank of Canada
Advertisement