Left Menu

Bar Council has enough powers to conduct All India Bar Examination: SC

AIBE is the exam conducted by the Bar Council of India for law graduates who aspire to start practising as lawyers before the court.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:01 IST
Bar Council has enough powers to conduct All India Bar Examination: SC
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday held that the Bar Council of India (BCI) has adequate powers to conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Friday upheld the validity of the AIBE that law graduates are required to take, in order to be allowed to practice before courts.

The Court was hearing the petitions challenging the validity of the All India Bar Exam. The issue that the court was dealing with has been whether the BCI prescribes a pre-enrolment exam as a condition precedent for enrolment among others.

"We are thus of the opinion that while considering the questions referred to us, the only conclusion which can be laid is the judgment of this Court in V Sudeer on the powers of BCI cannot be sustained and we cannot hold that it lays down the correct position of law," the court said. The court also said that- the effect of this would be that it is left to the BCI to decide at what stage the AIBE is to be held, pre or post.

It remarked that it is not for the court to delve into the issue of holding the AIBE in either scenario. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023