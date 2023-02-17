Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney, CMD, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Receives Lifetime Achievement Award for His Contribution to the Sugar Industry

Honorable Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath confers the award during the event celebrating the 120th anniversary of first sugar mill establishment in the state Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. (TEIL), was today conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contribution towards the sugar industry of India and the state of Uttar Pradesh. The award was given by Honorable Chief Minister of U.P, Shri Yogi Adityanath, during an event organized by UP Sugar Mills Association (UPSMA) to celebrate 120 years of establishment of the first sugar mill in the state. On behalf of Mr. Sawhney, the award was received by Mr. R. K. Goel, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Sugar Business, TEIL.

Mr. Sawhney has given around 4 decades towards the empowerment of the Sugar industry. In his illustrious corporate journey, he has worked as the Executive Chairman International Society of Sugar Cane Technologists (ISSCT), President of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) for two terms, and President of Sugar Technologists' Association of India (STAI). In 1998 he received the Mike Bennet Award from the British Society of Sugar Cane Technologists, U.K. for the best technical paper.

On being conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney, CMD, Triveni Engineering & Industries said, "I am truly humbled to receive such a significant award on 120th anniversary of the first sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh. The journey of the Sugar industry has been exciting, and we are proud to be one of the key enablers of the socio-economic development in the country. Over the years, the industry has evolved from just sugar production to now being a major contributor towards the nation's sustainability goals through bio-fuels such as fuel ethanol. The Sugar industry is committed to support the farmers community, Government's initiatives and build a strong inclusive growth ecosystem. And we believe the industry will be at the forefront for many more initiatives in the years to come as the Government aims for more 'waste to wealth schemes to promote a circular economy." Mr. Sawhney is at the helm of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. which is one of the largest integrated sugar producers in the country; a dominant player in engineered-to-order high speed gears & gearboxes and a leading player in water and wastewater management business.

The Company has long-term relationships with over 300,000 farmers at its seven state-of-the-art FSSC 22000 certified modern and efficient sugar units located at the sugarcane rich belt of Khatauli, Deoband, Sabitgarh, (all in western Uttar Pradesh), Chandanpur, Rani Nangal and MilakNarayanpur (all in central Uttar Pradesh) and Ramkola (eastern Uttar Pradesh).

Mr. Sawhney has graduated with a Master's degree in Mechanical Sciences from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, U.K., and an M.B.A with distinction from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A, and has also received the "Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur" from Late President Chirac of the French Republic and was made an 'Honorary Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order' (LVO) by Late HM Queen Elizabeth II.

About Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar and engineering. The Company is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India and amongst the leading players in its engineering businesses comprising Power Transmission business and Water & Wastewater treatment solutions. TEIL currently has seven sugar mills in operation at Khatauli, Deoband, Sabitgarh, (all in western Uttar Pradesh), Chandanpur, Rani Nangal and MilakNarayanpur (all in central Uttar Pradesh) and Ramkola (eastern Uttar Pradesh). While the Company's Power Transmission (Gears) manufacturing facility is located at Mysuru, the Water & Wastewater treatment business is located at Noida. The Company currently operates 6 co-generation power plants located across five sugar units, with 104.5 MW grid connected co-generation capacity.

The Company has state-of-the-art distilleries spread across Muzaffarnagar (MZN), Sabitgarh (SBT) and MilakNarayanpur (MNP) with 660 KLPD current capacity. High-quality Ethanol is manufactured at SBT distillery from molasses. The distillery at MNP is a multi-feed distillery having the ability to use grain, molasses and sugarcane juice/syrup to produce high-quality Ethanol. MZN houses two distilleries with the latest being a grain-based distillery. The existing distillery at MZN of 200 KLPD boasts of flexible product manufacturing capability - Ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Rectified Spirit (RS) and Denatured Spirit (SDS) from molasses, while the recently commissioned 60 KLPD grain-based distillery at MZN can produce both Ethanol and ENA. The Company also manufactures Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL) at this distillery complex.

The Company produces premium quality multi-grade crystal sugar, raw (as per the market/export requirements), refined and pharmaceutical sugar. All of the Sugar units are FSSC 22000 certified. The sugar is supplied not only to household consumers but also to bulk consumers. The Company has supply chain relationship with leading multinational beverage, food & FMCG companies, pharmaceutical companies and leading confectionery producers. It also has a strong presence in branded sugar market through its brand "Shagun".

The Company is a dominant market player in the engineered-to-order turbo gearbox manufacturer in India. The Power Transmission business has 3 different business segments – Gears, Defence, Built to Print. It delivers robust and reliable Gears solutions which cover a range of applications and industries to meet the ever-changing operating conditions and customers' requirements. The Company has become a dominant supplier to all major OEMs in the country, offering solutions to all industrial segments including Oil and Gas as per AGMA, API-613 and API-677 standards. It remains the market leader in high-speed Gears and Gearboxes up to 70 MW capacity and speed of 70,000 rpm. The major product portfolio includes steam turbines, gas turbines and compressor gearboxes under the High-Power High- Speed segment. In the Low-Speed segment, the Company focuses on the gearboxes used in applications such as reciprocating pumps and compressors, hydel turbines, mill and extruder drives for metal, sugar, rubber and plastic industries, marine applications, etc. Its robust and reliable products are backed by 360-degree service solutions which minimise the downtime for its customers. The Company provides health monitoring services for all types of critical gearboxes, high-speed and low-speed, as well as maintains an inventory of dimension ready sites for immediate solution.

The Company provides complete and sustainable water technology solutions across the water usage segments. Advanced Solutions offered for total water management include turnkey / EPC, customer care, operations and maintenance, life cycle models such as Design, Build Own & Operate (DBOO), Design, Build Own Operate and Transfer (DBOOT), BOOT, equipment supply for unit processes like screening, grit separation, clarification and sludge handling. The Customer Care Division offers value added services for operation management and performance optimisation. The quality service offerings are tailored to customers' requirements, which in many cases form an integral part of the main contract - operations and maintenance, annual maintenance contracts, product & process audit, health check-up and overhauling, pilot experiments, refreshment, upgradation and automation of existing plants, spares and service consumables and chemicals and on-site training and assistance.

Triveni Brands is the FMCG Division of the Company which currently constitutes Shagun Sugar, Triveni Sugar and the Private Label Business. The mission of this division is to create innovative and high-quality products that delight customers. Our products have a strong omni-channel strategy and we are committed to growing in a sustainable manner while keeping customer at the very center.

As a result of a Scheme of Arrangement, the Company's steam turbine division was demerged into one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL), and was listed on the NSE and BSE in 2011. The Company owned 21.85 of TTL's equity, until September 21, 2022 when the entire stake was divested with net proceeds of ₹ 1,593 crore.

