Goa: CM Pramod Sawant to lead anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ponda on Feb 19

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will lead the people of the state in paying tribute to the great Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary to be celebrated at Farmagudi, Ponda on February 19. Various programmes will be held at the state-level function.

This annual event will be organized by the Department of Information and Publicity in Association with Village Panchayat, Bandora and Zilla Panchayat Member, Kavlem. The day-long programme will commence at 8.30 a.m. with a Dhol Tasha Pathak performance by the Jagdamb club, Marcaim and a presentation (Singing) of Powadas by Bal Bhavan Children.

This will be followed by garlanding of the Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a legendary Maratha warrior at Farmagudi fort premises at 8.45 a.m. by different officials. After that, the Chief Minister will garland the bust of former Chief Minister of Goa, Late Dayanand Bandodkar at Farmagudi and other dignitaries will offer floral petals.

The primary function will be held in the precincts of Shree Ganapati Temple premises at Farmagudi. Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant; Minister for Agriculture, Ravi Naik; WRD Minister, Subhash Shirodkar; Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude; Power Minister, Ramkrishna Dhavlikar; and other dignitaries will address the people on the occasion.

Dr Amar Adke, a historian from Kolhapur will deliver a keynote address on the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Various competitions involving students will also be held in the precinct of Shree Ganapati Devasthan at Farmagudi on the same day.

These include the All Goa Inter-Collegiate Quiz on the topic - Life, Times and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and All Goa Theatrical Entry (Natya Pravesh) Competition for students of High School and Higher Secondary Level on the life and work of Shivaji Maharaj from 9.00 a.m. onwards at the precincts of Ganapati Temple premises at Farmagudi. The celebration's highlight will be the staging of historical dramas on the life of Chhatrapati Maharaj across the State from February 18, 2023, to February 23, 2023.

These include the drama "Kareen Tee Purva" by Punyaee Ranghdhara, Madkai, Ponda at Old Bus Stand Ponda on February 18, 2023, and Smt Heerabai Talaulikar High School, Sacorda on February 21, 2023, at 7.30 p.m. "Shiv Alingan" by Suyog Kala Manch, Carambolim, Tiswadi at Shree Somnath Baldev Devasthan, Dhabal, Dharbandora on February 18, 2023, at 7.30 p.m.

"Ithe Oshalala Mrityu" by Natya Tarang Goa, Pede, Mapusa at Dukharkond, Kalay, Sanguem on February 18, 2023 at 7.30 pm. "Sriman Yogi" by Om Kala Srusthi, Nagueshi Bandora at Main State Level Function at the precinct of Gopal Ganapati Temple, Farmagudi on February 19, 2023, at Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti Hall, Kundai on February 21, 2023, and near VP Shiroda on February 22, 2023, at 7.30 p.m.

"Akash Mithi" by Natya Sampada Goa, Nagzer, Pednem at Samrat Club, Porvorim, Goa on February 19, 2023, at 7.30 p.m. "Swarajya Dharma" by Shree Mahalaxmi Yuvak Sangh, Talauli, Ponda at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhlim on February 20, 2023, at Laxminarayan Temple, Headland Sada, Mormugao on February 21, 2023 and at Ravindra Bhavan, Curchorem on February 22, 2023 at 7.30. p.m.

"Ithe Oshalala Mrityu" by Natya Sampada Goa, Nagzar Pednem at Don Mad, Keri, Sattari on February 20, 2023, at 7.30 p.m. "Garud Zep" by Sreeinchi Ichha Theater, Harmal Pernem at Shree Gopalkrishna Gajanan Devasthan, Kaswada, Talauli, Ponda on February 23, 2023, at 7.30 p.m. (ANI)

