Left Menu

NDRF rescues girls aged 6 and 8 buried under debris in Turkey

After the earthquake in Turkey, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), involved in the relief and rescue operation, pulled out 6 and 8-year-old girls safely from the debris.

ANI | Updated: 18-02-2023 01:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 23:14 IST
NDRF rescues girls aged 6 and 8 buried under debris in Turkey
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the devastating earthquake in Turkey, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), involved in the relief and rescue operation, pulled out two girls, aged 6 and 8, safely from the debris. Speaking to ANI, Atul Karwal, DG, NDRF said, "The most important task in the rescue operation after the earthquake in Turkey was retrieving the bodies of those who lost their lives in the debris and handing them over to their families.""The NDRF retrieved about 85 bodies but the most important was rescuing a 6-year-old girl alive," he added.

Karwal further said, "The child was buried under the debris and her mother was lying dead on top of that child. The mother must have tried to save her child." NDRF has sent three teams to Turkey for rescue operations, out of which two teams have returned and one team is likely to return tomorrow i.e. Saturday.

The DG informed that 152 members went to Turkey for rescue on behalf of NDRF, in which 5 women also went for rescue abroad for the first time. Karwal said, "NDRF worked wholeheartedly in Turkey and saved lives. 10 big cities have suffered huge damage. 6,000 buildings have collapsed out of which NDRF handled 34 buildings."

Notably, India announced 'Operation Dost' shortly after a magnitude 7.8 quake-ravaged Turkey and sent a team from the Army to set up 60 Para Field Hospitals and the NDRF for search and rescue operations, including relief and humanitarian assistance to the 'Dost' (friendly) country. Led by Deputy Commandant Deepak Talwar, the 47-member team of NDRF that returned on Friday morning included a five-member women crew comprising Sub-Inspector Shivani Agrawal, Sushama Yadav, Rakhi, Archana Singh and Priyanka Rai - who belonged to the force's 8th Battalion and were among the first batch of the 51-member team that was sent to Turkey on February 7.

The 47-member team was among 101 NDRF personnel who were dispatched to Turkey in two separate batches with a four-member dog squad - Julie, Romeo, Honey and Rambo - for undertaking search and rescue operations in the affected areas of Turkey which was devastated on February 6 by a massive earthquake and aftershocks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023