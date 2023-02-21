Left Menu

Punjab: CBI conducts searches at over 30 locations linked to FCI officials

CBI is conducting searches in over 30 locations in at premises of FCI officials, private rice millers and grain merchants regarding the payment of a huge bribe to FCI officials.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:13 IST
The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at over 30 locations in Punjab, including Rajpura, Patiala, Sarhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Sonam, Moga, Firozapur, Ludhiana, Sangrur, at the premises of Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials, said sources.

"The CBI is conducting searches in over 30 locations, at the premises of FCI officials, private rice millers and grain merchants regarding the payment of a huge bribe," a source in the CBI said.

He added that private businessmen were getting favours in accommodating procurement of low-quality food grains to cover up the shortage. 

