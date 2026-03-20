Eid Greetings Unite Community Spirit in Punjab
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, highlighting the festival's role in fostering brotherhood and compassion. He emphasizes practicing Islamic tenets of peace and tolerance, urging citizens to embrace qualities of kindness and generosity, thereby strengthening societal harmony.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has conveyed his warmest wishes to citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing the festival's significance in promoting noble human instincts.
Kataria expressed hope that the celebrations would enhance the spirit of brotherhood, compassion, and sharing among the community, thereby further solidifying the pluralistic nature of society.
In his heartfelt message, the governor urged citizens to embody qualities such as kindness, benevolence, and tolerance, drawing on Islam's foundational tenets of peace and submission to divine will.
(With inputs from agencies.)