Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train flagged off from Delhi for Garvi Gujarat tour

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train was flagged off today from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station for “Garvi Gujarat” tour by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles and Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications. Senior officers of various ministries and IRCTC were present on the occasion. IRCTC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways, is running the train.

Bharat Gaurav policy was launched on 23 November 2021 to realise the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world. Core strength of the professionals of the tourism sector are being leveraged to develop/identify tourist circuits and run theme- based trains to tap the vast tourism potential of India.

Till date 16 Bharat Gaurav circuits have been established and this Garvi Gujarat Yatra is the 17th circuit on the lines of the “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” scheme of Govt. of India to showcase the heritage of vibrant Gujarat. On this basis, 10 more circuits are in offing.

This special tourist train operated by IRCTC can accommodate 156 tourists onboard. It departed from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station today on 8 days tour. Boarding & deboarding facility is provided at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera & Ajmer Railway Stations for convenience of tourists.

This train tour package has been designed on the lines of Govt. of India Scheme of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” conceptualized on the life of Great Freedom Fighter Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The first stoppage of this train tour package has been kept at Kevadiya wherein the Statue of Unity will be the centre of attraction. The entire train will cover a distance of 3500 KMs approx during the course of 8 days journey.

The visit of World’s tallest statue – Statue of Unity, Champaner archaeological park which is a UNESCO world heritage site, Adhlej Step Well, Akshardham Temple at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun Temple and the Rani ki Vao, another UNESCO site at Patan are the major heritage treasures included in the tour itinerary. Beside, the visit of Somnath Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadheesh Temple and Beyt Dwarka are the religious sites covered in 8 days tour. There will be two night stay in the hotels, one each at Kevadiya and Ahmedabad respectively, while the visit of places at Somnath and Dwarka will be covered in the day halt at the destination.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions, foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach and also equipped with infotainment system in the entire train.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. At a price range starting from Rs. 52250/- per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs.67140 per person for AC 1 (Cabin) and Rs. 77400/- Per Person for AC 1 (Coupe) the IRCTC tourist train will be a 8 days all inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, Night stay at AC hotels, All meals (VEG only), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

