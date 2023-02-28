Left Menu

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train flagged off from Delhi for Garvi Gujarat tour

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:15 IST
Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train flagged off from Delhi for Garvi Gujarat tour
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train was flagged off today from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station for “Garvi Gujarat” tour by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying,  Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles and Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications. Senior officers of various ministries and IRCTC were present on the occasion. IRCTC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under  Ministry of Railways, is running the train.

Bharat Gaurav policy was launched on 23 November 2021 to realise the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to  showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world. Core strength of the professionals of the tourism sector are being leveraged to develop/identify tourist circuits and run theme- based trains to tap the vast tourism potential of India.

Till date 16 Bharat Gaurav circuits have been established and this Garvi Gujarat Yatra is the 17th circuit on the lines of  the “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” scheme of Govt. of India to showcase the heritage of vibrant Gujarat. On this basis, 10 more circuits are in offing.

This special tourist train operated by IRCTC can accommodate 156 tourists onboard. It departed from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station today on 8 days tour. Boarding & deboarding facility is provided at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera & Ajmer Railway Stations for convenience of tourists.

This train tour package has been designed on the lines of Govt. of India Scheme of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” conceptualized on the life of Great Freedom Fighter Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The first stoppage of this train tour package has been kept at Kevadiya wherein the Statue of Unity will be the centre of attraction. The entire train will cover a distance of 3500 KMs approx during the course of 8 days journey.

The visit of World’s tallest statue – Statue of Unity, Champaner archaeological park which is a UNESCO world heritage site, Adhlej Step Well, Akshardham Temple at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun Temple and the Rani ki Vao, another UNESCO site at Patan are the major heritage treasures included in the tour itinerary. Beside, the visit of Somnath Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadheesh Temple and Beyt Dwarka are the religious sites covered in 8 days tour. There will be two night stay in the hotels, one each at Kevadiya and Ahmedabad respectively, while the visit of places at Somnath and Dwarka will be covered in the day halt at the destination.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions, foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach and also equipped with infotainment system in the entire train.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. At a price range starting from Rs. 52250/- per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs.67140 per person for AC 1 (Cabin) and Rs. 77400/- Per Person for AC 1 (Coupe) the IRCTC tourist train will be a 8 days all inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, Night stay at AC hotels, All meals (VEG only), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023