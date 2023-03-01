Left Menu

"I thank PM Modi for trusting me..." BJP leader Khushbu Sundar after taking charge as NCW member

Extending her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after becoming a member of the National Commission of Women, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday said that I thank PM for trusting me with this responsibility.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 07:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 07:49 IST
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Extending her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after becoming a member of the National Commission of Women, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday said thanked the Prime Minister for trusting her with this responsibility. BJP national executive committee member Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women, alongside two others.

"I have taken up the charge as a member of NCW, I have been vocal against atrocities on women and now this is a big platform given to me. I am grateful to PM Modi and NCW for trusting me with this responsibility," she told ANI. The order came in an official notification by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It said the appointment on the post will be for a period of 3 years or till attaining the age of 65 years or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Besides Sundar, the Centre has also nominated Mamta Kumari and Delina Khongdup as members of the commission. After marking a long stint in the acting industry, Khushbu joined politics with DMK in 2010. After serving 4 years in the party she joined Indian National Congress.

She quit Congress as well after 6 years of service to the party and joined BJP on October 12, 2020 (the day she quit Congress) she went on to contest the election on BJP's ticket in the 2021 Tamil Nadu election, however, failed to secure the seat after losing to rival DMK's Ezhilan N. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

