Left Menu

Europe's exports to Ukraine above pre-war levels in December, Eurostat says

European Union exports to Ukraine rose to pre-war levels in December, recovering from the trade disruption caused by Russia's invasion, data from the bloc's statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday. The bloc's trade with Ukraine initially slumped between February and March 2022 in the war's early phase, when Ukraine's share of the EU's imports from Ukraine dropped 40% and exports to the country slumped 50%.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-03-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 20:45 IST
Europe's exports to Ukraine above pre-war levels in December, Eurostat says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

European Union exports to Ukraine rose to pre-war levels in December, recovering from the trade disruption caused by Russia's invasion, data from the bloc's statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

The bloc's trade with Ukraine initially slumped between February and March 2022 in the war's early phase, when Ukraine's share of the EU's imports from Ukraine dropped 40% and exports to the country slumped 50%. However, Ukraine's contribution to the EU's exports beyond its territory grew to 1.5% in December, from 1.2% in February 2022.

Its share in the EU's non-domestic imports in December was at 1.0%, slightly below the 1.1% level recorded last February. Trade of iron and steel products with European countries declined last year, with Ukraine's share of non-EU imports of the goods down by 6.3%.

Ukraine lost in April access to its biggest steelmaker Metinvest in the port city of Mariupol, which accounted for 30% to 40% of its metallurgy production capacity before the war. The main goods traded between Ukraine and the EU include sunflower oil, maize and, rape or colza seeds, the Eurostat report showed.

Ukraine's share in Europe's imports of sunflower oil dropped to 79.8% in 2022, from as much as 87.5% a year earlier. For maize, it fell to 47.5% last year, from 50.7% in 2021. Ukraine's agricultural sector accounted for about 12% of GDP and about 40% of its overall exports before the war, but was hit by a smaller harvest and logistical difficulties caused by the Russian invasion.

In line with the recovering trend recorded in December, data collected by Ukraine's agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday that the level of overall grain sold returned to pre-war levels in February, reaching 5.2 million tonnes compared to 5.05 million tonnes a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023