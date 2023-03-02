Left Menu

FTSE 100 opens lower as ex-dividend trading weighs on HSBC

Shares of HSBC fell 3.5% in early trading while the broader banking index dropped 2.3%. Flutter dropped 4.9% after the betting company reported full-year core profit at the lower end of its forecast range.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 14:12 IST
FTSE 100 opens lower as ex-dividend trading weighs on HSBC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 opened lower on Thursday as ex-dividend trading impacted shares of HSBC, although upbeat earnings from Ireland's CRH and jets and auto parts supplier Melrose helped cap losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.3% by 0821 GMT, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.3%. Shares of HSBC fell 3.5% in early trading while the broader banking index dropped 2.3%.

Flutter dropped 4.9% after the betting company reported full-year core profit at the lower end of its forecast range. London-listed shares of CRH surged 9.4% after the building materials company posted better-than-expected results.

Melrose Industries posted a jump in profit for the year ended Dec. 31, lifting shares 4.2% higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023