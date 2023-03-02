FTSE 100 opens lower as ex-dividend trading weighs on HSBC
Shares of HSBC fell 3.5% in early trading while the broader banking index dropped 2.3%. Flutter dropped 4.9% after the betting company reported full-year core profit at the lower end of its forecast range.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK's FTSE 100 opened lower on Thursday as ex-dividend trading impacted shares of HSBC, although upbeat earnings from Ireland's CRH and jets and auto parts supplier Melrose helped cap losses.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.3% by 0821 GMT, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.3%. Shares of HSBC fell 3.5% in early trading while the broader banking index dropped 2.3%.
Flutter dropped 4.9% after the betting company reported full-year core profit at the lower end of its forecast range. London-listed shares of CRH surged 9.4% after the building materials company posted better-than-expected results.
Melrose Industries posted a jump in profit for the year ended Dec. 31, lifting shares 4.2% higher.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
London's FTSE 100 dragged lower by Barclays
Speculation on Northern Ireland protocol deal premature, DUP leader says
London's FTSE 100 muted as bank stocks fall; weaker pound limits losses
Speculation on N. Ireland protocol deal premature, DUP leader says
UK's Sunak travelling to N.Ireland for post-Brexit talks