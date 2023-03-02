Former Eskom CEO called to report allegations of corruption

Cabinet has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in his call to the former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to report allegations of corruption at Eskom to the police.

“Our crime-fighting institutions stand ready to arrest and prosecute those who break the law. We call on anyone with information related to crime and corruption to report what they know to the relevant law enforcement authorities,” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

The President had encouraged de Ruyter to report allegations of corruption at Eskom during a media briefing at the conclusion of the hosting of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for a State Visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

“All of us are duty bound to fight corruption and to the prescripts of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, which requires people in “positions of authority” in the public and private sectors to report, all corrupt activities,” Gungubele said.

The Minister was addressing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Government endeavours to address load shedding

Meanwhile, Cabinet has assured citizens that the commitments announced in the State of National Address and the National Budget allocations will strengthen the capability of the state to fast track interventions outlined in the Energy Action Plan.

The Energy Action Plan was developed through extensive consultation and endorsed by energy experts as providing the best and fastest path towards energy security.

“Cabinet understands the frustration of citizens and businesses over the inconvenience and disruptions caused by persistent load shedding.

“The recently published National State of Disaster regulations by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs allows government to respond more effectively and with the necessary pace to deal with the severe electricity supply constraints.

“Moreover, it ensures transparency and accountability by enabling departments to guide their sectors. Regular progress updates will be provided,” Gungubele said.

The Minister said the debt relief of R254 billion, subject to strict conditions, will relieve extreme pressure on Eskom and enable it to undertake necessary investment and maintenance.

“Tax incentives to rollout rooftop solar panels, not only assist households and businesses in generating electricity for their own use but also supports the national grid.

“Under the expanded incentives for businesses, investments in renewable energy will allow businesses to claim a 125 percent deduction in the first year for all renewable energy projects, with no thresholds on generation capacity,” he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)