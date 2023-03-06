J-K: Eklavya Model Residential school opened in Rajouri district

The Eklavya Model Residential school was opened at Hubbi village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Hubbi village lies in the Kotranka sub-division of the Rajouri district.

Classes started on Monday, with the students coming from far-flung areas for their lessons. It is believed that the school will benefit the poor and tribal students in the hilly areas of Kotranka and Budhal. Speaking to ANI, a teacher in the EMR school said, ''We interact with our students on a regular basis. They have big dreams. Some want to become IAS officers, some KAS officers and others want to go into the field of medicine. They are all very talented."

"The government has provided a wonderful platform in the form of an Eklavya Model school in this inhospitable terrain for the children to study and pursue their dreams. This area lies between the hills and we are delighted that a school has come up here," he added. The students said they were happy with the facilities at the school.

"We have good hostel facilities here. We come from far-flung places and our parents are poor. The government has got us a school to learn and chase our dreams and we are thankful for that," a student said. Students of the EMR school stated that they have dreams of becoming doctors and Army officers.

The residential school has been built as part of the central government's scheme for raising model residential schools, especially for children belonging to Scheduled Tribes. (ANI)

