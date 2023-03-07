Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Nearly 40 peacocks found dead in Madurai district

Nearly 40 peacocks were found dead in Phoolangulam village of Madurai district, informed officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:47 IST
Tamil Nadu: Nearly 40 peacocks found dead in Madurai district
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 40 peacocks were found dead in Phoolangulam village of Madurai district, informed officials on Tuesday. The carcasses, which were found by Madurai district forest officials, were seized and sent for post-mortem.

"Yesterday 18 peacocks and today more than 20 dead peacock carcasses have been confiscated," informed district forest officials. According to a local villager, he had found ten peacocks and later the forest department found 40 peacocks.

"More than ten peacocks were found dead in the field while I was tending cows. After this I informed the police, then the forest department found 40 peacocks dead in the last two days. Forest department should take action against the concerned person," said Muthuraj a local villager. The Madurai wildlife range officer said that a case has been registered and necessary action will be taken.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," said Madurai Wildlife Range Officer. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023