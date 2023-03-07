Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 21:54 IST
Peahens, gray partridge carcasses found in Aravalli forest
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Five peahens and a gray partridge were found dead in the Aravalli forest area here, an official said on Tuesday. The carcasses were found near Kholi Wale Baba Mandir, a popular feeding site at Wazirabad village behind Suncity in Sector 54, the official said.

A Wildlife department team which reached the spot sent the carcasses for pathologic examination in Hisar. It has also asked local residents to stop feeding birds at the spot where the carcasses were found.

While there have been allegations that the birds were poisoned, officials said the cause of death will be cleared only after the pathologic examination. Wildlife Inspector Rajesh Chahal, who led the team, said, ''Pathologic examination will be done in Hisar but it seems that fungal infection caused the deaths. The grain that people dump for the birds get covered with fungus with the accumulation of moisture and becomes toxic. The birds mainly die from kidney failure after eating this grain. ''We have appealed to the people to not dump grain at this spot.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

