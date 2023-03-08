"Buy generic medicines" Union Kishan Reddy on Jan Aushadhi Divas

Union minister Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that instead of buying branded medicines, people should buy generic medicines which have the same impact. On the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Divas, Union Minister Kishan Reddy participated in the Jan Aushadhi Divas program organized at NIMS Hospital in Panjagutta, Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy while speaking to the media said that after 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many steps in the Health sector. "New Medical colleges, additional PG seats, additional medical seats and AIIMS hospitals in every state capital and 5 lakh rupees are given for the treatment to the middle class and lower middle class working community in private corporate hospitals," Minister said.

Minister Reddy said that people are seeing that PM Jan Aushadi scheme was introduced and implemented successfully. He informed that there are around 9,500 Janaushadhi Kendras with 1,759 generic medicines available. He also said that the medicines here are more efficient and have the same impact like the branded medicines.

"The Indian government is trying to promote the Janaushadhi Kendras for the poor people and common people. Instead of buying branded medicines, buy generic medicines which have the same impact," the minister added. Every year Jan Aushadi diwas is celebrated on March 7th.

The sixth day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, 2023 was celebrated as "Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Banein" on Tuesday. On this occasion, a large number of people took the pledge 'Jan Aushadhi Shapath' digitally on the MyGov platform to promote the use of generic medicines. With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines. The Jan Aushadhi scheme was launched in November 2008 with the objective of having at least one Jan Aushadhi Store in each district of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)