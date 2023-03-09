Left Menu

Air India Express assures stern action against its cabin crew after gold smuggling charge

"A member of the crew on an Air India Express flight IX 474 has been taken into custody following an incident involving smuggling. The said individual has been placed on suspension with immediate effect," the airline's statement read.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:39 IST
Air India Express assures stern action against its cabin crew after gold smuggling charge
Accused Air India Express cabin crew (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after an Air India Express cabin crew member was caught for allegedly smuggling gold, the airline on Thursday issued a statement confirming the arrest and said that stern action will be taken against the staff. "A member of the crew on an Air India Express flight IX 474 has been taken into custody following an incident involving smuggling. The said individual has been placed on suspension with immediate effect," the airline's statement read.

"Air India Express has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities," it added. The accused Air India Express cabin crew member, identified as identified as Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was caught by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department at the Kochi Airport on Wednesday after 1.487 grams of gold was recovered from him.

"Air India Express cabin crew Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was arrested at Kochi Airport for smuggling 1.487 gms of gold. The cabin crew was of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service. Further interrogation underway," Customs Preventive Commissionerate said. The Customs Preventive Commissionerate had received confidential information that Shafi, a cabin crew member of the Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service, was bringing gold.

He was carrying gold wrapped around his hands and his shirt's sleeves on and planned pass through the green channel. He is being interrogated further, the officials added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023