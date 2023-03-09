Left Menu

CM Yogi unveils idol of goddess Kali in Gorakhpur temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also performed 'Hawan' in the temple complex.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:13 IST
CM Yogi offered prayer at Kali Mata Mandir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled an idol of the goddess Kali at a temple here and performed prayers. Yogi Adityanath also performed 'Hawan' in the temple complex.

Earlier today, CM Yogi also held 'Janata Darshan' in the Gorakhpur temple complex. Previously on Tuesday also, CM Yogi held the 'Janata Darshan' program in his constituency, Gorakhpur and heard the problems of the people. He directed the police officials to teach a 'befitting' lesson to the land mafias in the state.

Adityanath interacted with the people in the Janata Darshan outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium of Gorakhnath Temple Complex and directed the administration and police officials to ensure that no land mafia encroaches on anyone's land and asked them to give such elements befitting lessons through legal means, informed the government through a release. He also warned the officers against negligence at any level, ensuring quick and effective action on complaints related to land grabbing.

All this while, the Chief Minister kept handing over the application letters to the concerned officials along with necessary directions. He met with 500 people and said, "There is no need to worry about anything. Quick and satisfactory action would be taken to solve your issues." In Janata Darshan, he directed the officers to expedite the disposal of land measurement and revenue-related matters in tehsils. He said, "Where necessary, the police force should also be taken along".

CM Yogi also ensured full support to those who came seeking financial help for the treatment of serious diseases. He instructed the officers to complete the process of cost estimation of treatment on a priority basis and send it to the government. "The government will not let lack of funds come in the way of treatment", the CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

