PM Modi expresses gratitude to Central Industrial Security Force on their Raising Day

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "On their Raising Day, best wishes to all CISF personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure."

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 09:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his gratitude to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on their Raising Day, celebrated on March 10 and thanked them for providing round the clock security at key locations. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "On their Raising Day, best wishes to all CISF personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure."

"The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook," added PM Modi. Union Home and and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah also wished the personnel of CISF on the raising day and saluted their unwavering commitment to the nation's security.

Taking to his Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Warm wishes to the personnel of CISF on their raising day. They have been instrumental in securing India's critical infrastructures and public places." "I salute their unwavering commitment to the security of the nation," Amit Shah added.

The CISF was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then, CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year. This year the CISF will hold its annual Raising Day celebrations in Hyderabad on March 12.

As per officials, this will be the first time that CISF will be holding the 'Raising Day' celebrations outside the National capital, New Delhi. A senior CISF officer has confirmed that for the first time, the annual celebration will be held outside Delhi. It used to be held at CISF ground located on the outskirts of Delhi, in Ghaziabad.

"This time, it will be celebrated at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on this occasion," he said. Last year, Shah attended the 53rd Raising Day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.

"The preparation for the celebration is in full swing. A long list of guests has been prepared," a senior officer added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

