70-year-old-man charred to death as shanties catch fire in Delhi's Trilokpuri

A 70-year-old-man was charred to death, after a fire broke out in shanties of Trilokpuri in the national capital in the early hours of Friday.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A 70-year-old-man was charred to death, after a fire broke out in shanties of Trilokpuri in the national capital in the early hours of Friday. The deceased was identified as Niroti Lal (70), a resident of Trilokpuri.

Delhi Police said, "the patrolling staff, after noticing a fire near 15 block Trilokpuri at around 2.00 am today, immediately made a PCR call. A team of local police reached the spot along with three fire tenders. The fire tenders doused the fire, but a charred body of a male was found from one of the shanties." Prima facie the reason behind the blaze is believed to be a electric short circuit.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a son in law Jaipal Singh and three children. Delhi Police said that teams of crime branch and Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini were called at the spot.

The investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

