Juvenile Involvement in Rohini Gang Murder Unveiled

Two juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police for their involvement in the murder of a gang member in Rohini. The crime was linked to the rivalry between Jitender Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria gangs. Investigation disclosed recruitment through social media and the arrangement of weapons prior to the crime.

Updated: 18-02-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:51 IST
Juvenile Involvement in Rohini Gang Murder Unveiled
In a shocking turn of events, Delhi Police have detained two juveniles implicated in the daylight murder of a gang member in Rohini, sources revealed on Wednesday. The victim, Sahil Solanki, associated with the Jitender Gogi gang, was gunned down in Sector 17 on February 14.

Authorities disclosed that both juveniles were part of Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria's gang, having been recruited via social media with promises of money and protection. The minors revealed they received weapons and a motorcycle in Narela before executing the crime, according to police statements.

The ongoing feud between the Gogi and Tillu gangs has seen retaliatory killings in the past decade, and Solanki's murder appears to be part of this violent saga. Investigators continue to unravel the case to find other accomplices, as confirmed by police sources.

