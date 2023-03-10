Left Menu

Maha: Will discuss old pension scheme issue with all stakeholders, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government would hold comprehensive discussions with all stakeholders on the demand for reintroduction of the old pension scheme OPS.Fadnavis, who holds the Finance portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, was replying to a discussion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.Representatives from the teachers and graduates constituencies, while speaking in the Council, had sought the reintroduction of the OPS in place of the current National Pension System NPS.I have requested all unions of state employees and teachers to come forward for the discussion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:50 IST
Maha: Will discuss old pension scheme issue with all stakeholders, says Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government would hold comprehensive discussions with all stakeholders on the demand for reintroduction of the old pension scheme (OPS).

Fadnavis, who holds the Finance portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, was replying to a discussion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Representatives from the teachers' and graduates' constituencies, while speaking in the Council, had sought the reintroduction of the OPS in place of the current National Pension System (NPS).

''I have requested all unions of state employees and teachers to come forward for the discussion. There is a midway that can be found between NPS and OPS,'' Fadnavis said.

''The opposition parties should not be happy over the government getting cornered on this issue. We want someone from the opposition parties to be part of the meeting with union leaders,'' the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

The National Pension System was introduced by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre with effect from January 1, 2004 for all recruits joining Central government services from that date.

Under OPS, the pension amount is provided by the government, which increases its liability, whereas the NPS has a contributory mechanism from the employee as well as the government.

While the BJP at the Centre has steadfastly refused to go back to the OPS, parties like the Congress have been batting for it.

Several employees' groups have been protesting across the country for reintroduction of the OPS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023