New German gun law will stipulate psychological test for owners - minister

The law on tighter gun control that Berlin is preparing stipulates would-be owners undergo a psychological suitability test, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Friday after a deadly shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg.

"The draft law foresees a psychological suitability test," Faeser told reporters after visiting, noting a spate of shootings lately had shown the need for a new law. (Reporting Sarah Marsh; Editing by Tom Sims)

