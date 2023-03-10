New German gun law will stipulate psychological test for owners - minister
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 22:03 IST
The law on tighter gun control that Berlin is preparing stipulates would-be owners undergo a psychological suitability test, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Friday after a deadly shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg.
"The draft law foresees a psychological suitability test," Faeser told reporters after visiting, noting a spate of shootings lately had shown the need for a new law. (Reporting Sarah Marsh; Editing by Tom Sims)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement