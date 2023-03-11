Lucknow bound AIX Connect flight returns to airport soon after take-off
A Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight, formerly known as Air Asia, made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport just minutes after its takeoff, following a technical issue on Saturday, an AIX Connect spokesperson said.
A Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight, formerly known as Air Asia, returned to the Kempegowda International Airport just minutes after its takeoff, following a technical issue on Saturday, an AIX Connect spokesperson said. "The i5-2472 flight, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru," the spokesperson said.
"Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimise the impact on other scheduled operations," he added. Earlier this month, a Pune-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird hit the flight soon after the take-off.
The Air Authority informed in a statement that, "Pune bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident, soon after the take-off. The aircraft is being assessed, and all the passengers are safe." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
