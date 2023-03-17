First Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Telangana, Andhra to start journey tomorrow

In line with the Indian Railways' 'Bharat Gaurav Trains', Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will commence "Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri - Kasi - Ayodhya" on Saturday from Secunderabad Railway Station. The Ministry of Railways has introduced 'Bharat Gaurav Trains' to showcase India's rich cultural heritage by connecting important historical, cultural and religious places of the country through Rail. Till date, 26 trips of Bharat Gaurav Trains have been operated covering around 22 states and four Union Territories.

According to the Ministry of Railways, this is the first originating Bharat Gaurav Train from the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This Tourist Circuit Train will take rail passengers to some of India's most ancient and significant places in the Eastern and Northern parts of the country. The Yatris on the train will get a unique opportunity to visit Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of 8 nights/9 days duration. To benefit all the rail passengers, the boarding and de-boarding facility has been given at nine important stations spread across the two Telugu states. The first trip has seen a humongous response with all seats being booked for this Yatra, with passengers availing the facility from all the stopping stations, said the Railway Ministry statement.

The train provides holistic service to the rail passengers by taking care of all their travel-related needs. The tour package includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facilities, wash and change facilities, catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner - both on-Board and off-board), services of professional and friendly tour escorts, security on train - CCTV cameras installed in all coaches, public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance. The next trip of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will start on April 18, 2023 with the same itinerary and train composition. (ANI)

