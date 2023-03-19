Left Menu

Delhi: Man seen beating woman and forcing her to sit in car in viral video, say police

A man was seen beating a woman and forcefully making her sit in a car near Mangolpuri flyover in a video that surfaced on the internet, informed the police.

A man was seen beating a woman and forcefully making her sit in a car near Mangolpuri flyover in a video that surfaced on the internet, informed the police. "On initial investigation, it was found that the car is registered at Gurugram's Ratan Vihar where a team of personnel was sent," said an officer of Delhi Police.

Further investigation is underway to gather more information about the driver and the incident, the officer said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on March 17, a person was arrested in connection with a viral video in which a few people were seen standing on the roofs of cars, violating traffic rules, Delhi Police informed. According to the police, in the viral video, some people were seen standing on the roofs of cars, in flagrant violation of road rules, on NH-24, near Pandav Nagar, to celebrate the birthday of a YouTuber.

The Youtuber was identified as Prince Dixit, police said. An officer said, "He (YouTuber) informed that this video was shot while he, along with some friends, were on their way to Shakarpur on his birthday on November 16, 2022. He admitted to standing on a car roof, violating traffic rules. He also appealed his followers on YouTube not to attempt similar stunts."

"A case was registered in the matter," the officer said. "Efforts are ongoing to apprehend his friends, who also created a ruckus on the road, on November 16, 2022," the officer added. (ANI)

