Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing people's support: BJP West Bengal President

"Three persons died, and the family that came to get a blanket suddenly got so rich. They're hiring lawyers in the High Court and Supreme Court. This is a political conspiracy. Mamata Banerjee is scared that she's losing people's support," Majumdar while referring to a stampede, which claimed the lives of three persons during a blanket distribution program in December 2022.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 09:43 IST
Mamata Banerjee scared of losing people's support: BJP West Bengal President
BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scared that she would lose people's support. "Three persons died, and the family that came to get a blanket suddenly got so rich. They're hiring lawyers in the High Court and Supreme Court. This is a political conspiracy. Mamata Banerjee is scared that she's losing people's support," Majumdar while referring to a stampede, which claimed the lives of three persons during a blanket distribution program in December 2022.

He also added that West Bengal police should visit Uttar Pradesh and learn how they work there. "This is a political stunt, Mamata Banerjee's police that sold teachers' jobs and collected crores of rupees couldn't arrest those accused in this scam. Bengal police should go to Uttar Pradesh and see their state", Majumdar said while speaking to ANI.

His remarks come a day after West Bengal Police arrested BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari in connection to the stampede incident. Tiwari, former mayor of Asansol, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway by officials of the Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate on Saturday.

On December 14, a stampede had broken out in the Asansol district of West Bengal, during the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's blanket distribution ceremony. According to the district police, the distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. "Three people died in it and 5 were injured," the police had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023