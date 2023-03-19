Madhya Pradesh: Five including school principal suspended after picture of Board exam paper goes viral

Five including the principal of a government higher secondary school in Dhar district were suspended, while three others were arrested after a Class-10 board exam paper was allegedly shared on social media soon after the exam was started, officials said on Sunday. The Class 10 board examination for the English paper was held on March 17, organized by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal).

As per the police, a picture of the English question paper was shared on social media platforms soon after the exam started. After the incident came to light, Supriya Bisen, Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department, recommended the immediate suspension of the Center President and Assistant Center President.

Following this, Dhar Collector Priyanka Mishra issued the suspension of all five people including the school principal. As per the suspension order, Umavi Principal Santosh Kumar Yadav, Higher Secondary Teacher Ravindra Kochle, Umavi Model Principal Rameshchandra Bhabor, and teachers Babulal Patel High School Sarai, and Mukesh Nayak have been suspended.

The incident happened at examination centre-5210 62 girl school, under Nalchha development block. After the papers were distributed, a photo was clicked of one of the eight remaining question papers, and was made viral on social media, the police said. During the incident, the unauthorised presence of a guest teacher was also found at the centre. An FIR has been filed.

A complained was lodged against a guest teacher and other persons who were found unauthorizedly present at the examination centre. Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra said that as soon as the matter came to the notice, Flying Squad was sent to the spot. After investigation, it was found that this paper was leaked from the Centre of Kanya Shala, Nalchha.

"The students had reached the exam centre by then, so the exam was conducted smoothly. A total of five people have been suspended in this case. A case has been registered at Sathi Nalchha police station against five people, in which guest teacher Sumit Yadav has been named as the main accused. The Centre President and Assistant Centre President have also been put under scanner," the Collector said. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

