Iraq committed to OPEC+ oil output rates, says oil minister
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 19-03-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 16:13 IST
Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani on Sunday said his country is committed to maintaining its 220,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil output in line with OPEC+ rates.
Speaking during a conference in Baghdad, Abdel-Ghani also said Iraq is ready to increase production if required to do so by OPEC+.
"We obliged some oil companies operating in the south to cut production to come in line with OPEC+'s agreed rates," he added.
