Left Menu

RSS chief Bhagwat advises farmers to adopt cow-based farming

Changing farming methods is necessary not only for India but the world, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday and advised farmers to adopt cow-based farming.The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS leader was speaking at a farmers conference organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Hastinapur.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 19:59 IST
RSS chief Bhagwat advises farmers to adopt cow-based farming
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Changing farming methods is necessary not only for India but the world, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday and advised farmers to adopt cow-based farming.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader was speaking at a farmers' conference organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Hastinapur. ''Cow-based farming does not disturb the cycle of nature. Our farmers are worried. All their demands cannot be met, so the cost of cultivation has to be reduced. This is possible only with cow-based farming,'' Bhagwat said. Exhorting the farmers to shun the use of chemicals, he added, ''Our land has been ploughed for thousands of years. Yet, it is still fertile. We have seen the loss of agricultural production by increasing it indiscriminately.

''Chemicals being used in farming are entering our bodies and making us sick.'' Bhagwat said the government might change the policies but the farmers will have to do the work to save agriculture and nature.

During his visit, the RSS chief also stopped by the ancient historical sites from the ''Mahabharata'' period in Hastinapur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023