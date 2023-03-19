Left Menu

4 youths drown in pond in Rajasthan's Churu district

"All four youths had went to bathe in the pond where they slipped in deep waters," Rajendra Burdak, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Churu said.

date 2023-03-19

4 youths drown in pond in Rajasthan's Churu district
Police reached the hospital after four youth drown at a pond in Rajasthan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Four youths drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Sunday. "All four youths had gone to bathe in the pond where they slipped in deep waters," Rajendra Burdak, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Churu said.

Locals fished out four bodies in a rescue operation conducted immediately after the news broke out and took them to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, a police official said. The incident took place in Ramsara village in the Churu district.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Lokesh (19) Kabir (20), Suresh (22) and Yogesh, all residents of Ramsara village. Police officials and locals reached the Emergency ward of Government Bhartiya Hospital, Churu after receiving the information.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

