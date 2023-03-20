Left Menu

UK invests in UNDP to tackle development challenges

The UK's contribution will help UNDP deliver on shared priorities of the 2030 Agenda and work with countries to advance on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UNDP | New York | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

 The United Kingdom (UK) recently provided USD 13 million (GBP 11 million) in core resources to UNDP as part of their 2022 contribution. UNDP greatly appreciates the UK’s continued investment in flexible core funding, which is especially critical at a time of multiple crises and numerous complex development challenges.

The UK works closely with UNDP on an array of issues, including addressing the root causes of forced migration, supporting democratic governance, crisis and conflict prevention, tackling climate change as well as pursuing gender equality and women's empowerment.

UNDP counts on the UK’s continued support for regular resources in 2023 to help ensure that the organization is able to respond quickly and efficiently, in line with shared development priorities and in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and accountability. UNDP looks forward to a positive trajectory of flexible funding from the UK in the years ahead, which will be crucial for successfully tackling the global development challenges of our time.

Core support from the UK and other partners bolsters institutional effectiveness and strengthens organisational transparency and efficiency. UNDP is consistently rated among the most transparent international organizations.

