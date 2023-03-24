Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 5-year-old appointed as child constable in place of deceased father

A five-year-old child of a deceased police officer was posted as a child constable in Chhatisgarh on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 11:26 IST
A five-year-old child of a deceased police officer was posted as a child constable in Chhatisgarh on Thursday. Naman Rajwade, who is a UKG student, has been posted as a child constable in Sarguja, Chhattisgarh.

His father Raj Kumar Rajwade, a police officer, posted in Mahila Thana died in an unfortunate road accident. Following this, the administration took the decision on compassionate grounds.

Speaking to ANI, the wife of the deceased constable, Nitu Rajwade said, "My husband died in an accident. Now, my son has been appointed as the child constable. It hurts a bit, but I am happy for my child". Superintendent of Police, Bhavna Gupta told ANI that the decision was taken as per the guidelines by the administration and police headquarters.

"Raj Kumar Rajwade, who was a police officer posted in Mahila Thana, died in a road accident. According to the guidelines of the Police Headquarters, in such a case, if someone below 18 years is present in the family, he is appointed as a 'child constable'. Under this, Naman Rajwade has been appointed as child constable," she said. (ANI)

