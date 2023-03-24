Left Menu

Maha: 114 villages in Raigad don't have cremation, burial grounds, says collector

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:10 IST
As many as 114 villages in Maharashtra's Raigad district do not have a cremation site or a burial ground, an official said on Friday.

Of 1,999 villages in the district, 114 do not have a cremation site or a burial ground for residents, collector Dr Yogesh Mhase said. The revenue official and circle inspector have been issued an order to find a suitable place to provide the facility to these villages.

The collector further said there were 2,214 villages in the district, where official roads have been encroached on and could not be used by people.

The revenue authorities will implement a scheme to remove obstructions on such roads and clear them for public use, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

