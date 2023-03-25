Left Menu

Andhra: Mock G20 conclave organised in Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) organised Mock G20 Conclave at Andhra University on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:29 IST
Mock G20 Conclave at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) organised Mock G20 Conclave at Andhra University on Friday. Donning the role of representatives of G20 member countries, an army of retired Professors, GVMC brand ambassadors, foreigners and students, attended the mock G20 meeting at Andhra University Convocation Hall that aimed at understanding the work and procedures of the G20 Council, its objectives and structure, etc.

Ahead of G20 working group committee meeting scheduled to be held on March 28-29 under the G20 India presidency, a host of events have been organised under 'Jan Bhagidari' curtain raiser events. GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu said that the GVMC is organising a series of programmes ahead of the global event to engage citizens.

He announced that most of the beautification works in the city are near completion. Babu said that it is a very prestigious moment for Visakhapatnam to host the G20 working group committee meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

