Left Menu

Medical colleges in India almost doubled since 2014: Govt

The number of medical colleges in India has almost doubled since 2014, adding to the thrust on medical education in the country.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:30 IST
Medical colleges in India almost doubled since 2014: Govt
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of medical colleges in India has almost doubled since 2014, adding to the thrust on medical education in the country. According to the official data released by the central governmnet, the number of medical colleges has been increased almost twice in the eight years of the Modi government. In 2014, there were 387 medical colleges in the country. In 2023, the number of medical colleges in India increased to 660.

When it comes to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the total number was seven in the country in 2014. Today, the number of AIIMS has increased to 22. The number of post-graduation seats in medical education got a boost in the last eight years. There is a total of 65,335 PG medical seats in the country today which is more than double what was in 2014. There were 31,185 PG medical seats in India in 2014.

Similarly, the number of MBBS seats was increased to 1,01,043 today from 51,348 in 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023