Himachal CM visits his alma mater; announces tourism courses, digital library

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited his alma mater in Shimla and announced the commencement of a new course in tourism adventure along with a digital library and classrooms for the college. He made the announcement while presiding over the annual prize distribution function of Government Degree College, Sanjauli, his alma mater on Saturday.

"The government has launched various schemes in its first budget to fulfil its commitment to providing quality education to all the students," said the Chief Minister. He announced Rs 5 crore for creating excellent infrastructure in the Centre of Excellence Government Degree College, Sanjauli.

He also made an announcement of starting MA Economics and Public Administration classes in the next session besides upgrading the career counselling centre of the college and starting the GIA-Remote Sensing course. "The state government is coming up with changes in education and a big transformation will be made to encourage the youth for job-oriented programmes," Sukhu said.

"Many students from Sanjauli College had excelled in various fields such as the judiciary, politics, administration, sports etc. Their hard work and dedication have brought laurels to the State. The present State Government is bringing important reforms in the field of education so that students could proficiently face the future challenges besides keeping up the pace with emerging technology," Himachal CM said. He further said that the State Government will provide a subsidy of Rs 25,000 to purchase e-scooters for 20 thousand meritorious girls besides making a provision of loans at one per cent interest to the poor children who want to pursue professional courses.

"In addition to this, new technical courses will be introduced so that youth can get better employment opportunities in the government as well as the private sector," he added. The Education Minister Rohit Thakur of the Himachal Pradesh government also said that the focus of the government is to bring quality to education and provide new technologies for education in data science, remote sensing, and Artificial intelligence.

The Chief Minister also recalled his college days narrating some of his reminiscences, including his stepping into politics. "I started my political career as a class representative. I am going back with the old and new memories, I would like to thank the students and teachers here, I have come to educate them on new and growing technologies. We want to bring changes in the education system," said the Chief Minister while addressing media questions.

The Chief Minister also announced to give rupees one lakh to the students who gave a cultural performance and honoured meritorious students as well as alumni of the college. MLAs, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Kuldeep Rathore, Harish Janartha and Ajay Solanki, Principal Advisor (Media), Naresh Chauhan and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

