Assam Rifles organise lecture cum weapon display programme

Under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), the Agartala Battalion organised lecture and weapon display for the schools in Agartala on Saturday. The motivational lecture was meant to encourage students join the Armed Forces.

According to an official release, the event was organised under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with the theme 'Unity'. The event was conducted with an aim to increase awareness of the role and duties of the Indian Armed forces and Assam Rifles with the view to encourage them to join both the organisation and serve the country with utmost pride.

36 teachers, 70 parents and 337 students attended the event. The teachers, parents and students of the schools appreciated the event. The students expressed their gratitude to the Assam Rifles for organising the event. (ANI)

