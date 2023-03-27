Left Menu

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Crude oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 40 to Rs 5,768 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery traded higher by Rs 40 or 0.7 per cent at Rs 5,768 per barrel in 8,515 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:41 IST
Crude oil futures gain on spot demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 40 to Rs 5,768 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery traded higher by Rs 40 or 0.7 per cent at Rs 5,768 per barrel in 8,515 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.04 per cent at USD 69.98 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.89 per cent higher at USD 75.66 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023