HP govt signs agreement with HLC Green Energy

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with HLC Green Energy to make it the 'First Green State' by 2025, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

The project will bring in an investment of more than Rs 4,000 crore, besides generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for about 2,500 persons. It would also help in the creation of skilled labour, a statement issued here said.

The MoU was signed by Director Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati and HLC Green Energy LLC MD Sanjay Sharma in the presence of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

The chief minister said green hydrogen has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly, cut fertiliser prices and contribute to the nation's economy through import substitution. Himachal Pradesh was already famous for green hydel energy and will now encourage new clean energy projects, such as ethanol, green hydrogen, green ammonia, solar and others, and make the state an ideal for becoming the clean energy hub of the country, he added.

The state has a clear-cut advantage on account of abundant green hydel energy and abundance of water resources and assured full cooperation and support from the state government to the company in setting up the project, Sukhu said.

The industries minister said that the company intends to produce 0.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen and 1.5 million metric tons (MMT) of green ammonia per year. The land requirement for this project is around 20-25 acres and is likely to be set up in Una and Kangra due to water and logistics suitability.

