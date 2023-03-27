My mother inspires me, I'll focus on responsibility given by BJP: Bansuri, daughter of Sushma Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, on Monday said that her mother is her inspiration and her guiding light and said that in her previous life, she must have done some good karma for Sushma Swaraj to be her mother. While reacting to the Youth Congress president Srinivas BV's remark on Union Minister Smriti Irani, she said, "the Congress is unable to digest Irani defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 general elections and winning from Amethi."

Swaraj is entering into active politics. She has been appointed as co-convener of the legal cell of the BJP. A lawyer, she has been helping the party in legal matters. In an exclusive interview with ANI Bansuri said, "I am grateful that the party leadership has bestowed this responsibility on me and has provided me with an opportunity to serve the Party. I am looking forward to discharging this responsibility to the best of my ability."

On being asked about how the law as a profession will help in politics, she said, "Law as a profession enables you to connect with people and make a difference to their lives on a daily basis and thus it equips one with skills that can be used in public service as well." "I hope that the experience that I have gained so far will be of service to the Party," she added.

While talking about people's expectations of her since she is a daughter of a great leader, she said, "In my previous life, I must have done some good karma for Sushma Swaraj to be my mother. She is my inspiration and my guiding light. As of now my responsibility is that of a co-convenor of the BJP Delhi Legal Cell and I shall be focusing on discharging this responsibility. " Lauding PM Modi's governance in the area of women empowerment, she added, "under the able leadership of PM Modi, it has become 'women development' to 'women-led development'. The women of today need to focus on financial literacy, digital literacy, skill development and political participation to ensure that they become the architects of India's future."

On being asked about Srinavas's comment on Union Minister Smriti Irani, she said, "the National President of Indian Youth Congress, is a reflection of the mentality of the Congress Party. Smt. Smriti Irani ji is a stalwart leader and an accomplished individual. Perhaps the Congress Party is unable to digest her defeating Shri Rahul Gandhi ji in Amethi. That is why, they are resorting to such shameful and despicable tactics." (ANI)

