New NCERT textbooks to be developed in 22 languages in Eighth Schedule: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday held a high-level meeting on the new National Curriculum Framework and new textbooks based on NEP 2020, in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 07:34 IST
Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday held a high-level meeting on the new National Curriculum Framework and new textbooks based on NEP 2020, in New Delhi. The secretary of School Education Sanjay Kumar, senior officials of NCERT and Members of the National Steering Committee on National Curriculum Framework attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Minister asked to develop textbooks in 22 languages included in the VIII schedule of the Constitution. This will be in consonance with the National Education Policy 2020 perspective of imparting multilingual education. The minister also said that the learning-teaching material "Jaadui Pitara" developed by the NCERT will be taken forward to reach out to every school in the form of open education resources.

"There is a need to make it a mass movement so that innovative and creative youth will join hands to develop a variety of innovative learning-teaching materials," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

