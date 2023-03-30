Centre's green signal to Integrated Aqua Park in U'khand's Sitarganj

The Centre has approved the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park at Sitarganj in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, the Uttarakhand government said on Wednesday. According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, the park will be built at a cost of Rs 44.50 crore.

The central government's contribution to this centrally assisted scheme to be made under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana will be Rs 40.05 crore. "The Project Appraisal Committee of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana had recommended the establishment of Integrated Aqua Park at Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar," the statement said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government, saying this would boost fish production and increase the income of farmers and fish farmers. (ANI)

