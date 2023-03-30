Andhra CM meets Amit Shah, urges to release pending amount under Resource Gap Funding

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged to release the pending amount under Resource Gap Funding for fiscal 2014-15. "CM urged the Home Minister to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for fiscal 2014-15," an official statement said.

According to the statement, Andhra CM further urged Shah to enhance the credit limit of Rs 17,923 crore which was reduced from Rs 42,472 crore post-Covid-19 pandemic. "CM urged to Union Minister to expedite several issues which remained unresolved even nine years after the unscientific bifurcation pushing the residual Andhra Pradesh backwards in terms of development and revenue," the statement added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to Shah to release Rs 10,000 crore immediately on an ad-hoc basis to expedite the project construction beside another Rs 2020 crore to fill the scourge pits formed at the main dam site due to the washing away of diaphragm wall in the flash floods. According to the statement, he also sought reimbursement of the arrears of Rs 2600.74 crore incurred by the state government on the Polavaram Project and accept the Technical Advisory Committee's revised estimates of Rs 55,548crore and treat the drinking water supply component as its part.

Jagan Mohan also apprised Shah that Andhra Pradesh has incurred a financial burden of Rs 5,527 crore on supplying ration to 56 lakh families under the PMGKAY due to the irrational selection of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. "To compensate for this, unused ration stocks should be allotted to AP as recommended by NITI Aayog," CM told Shah. (ANI)

