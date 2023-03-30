MUM PEPPER COPRA CLOSING RATE
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:06 IST
PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 525 / 590 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 270 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8700 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8500 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 12500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 11500 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1800 T.P ------------
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
