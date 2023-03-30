Left Menu

Punjab govt sets up panel to look at alternative crops to paddy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:50 IST
Punjab govt sets up panel to look at alternative crops to paddy
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he has formed a committee under the chief secretary to look at alternative crops that require less water compared to paddy.

Mann said sowing of the paddy crop over the years has led to several problems including depletion of underground water table and issues related to stubble burning.

He said he has formed a committee under the chief secretary which will meet farmers in different villages and see which crops consume less water and bring more income to farmers as a replacement of paddy.

The committee will submit the report to him, he said in a video message.

The CM said his government was taking steps to promote basmati, cotton, moong and pulses.

He said his government wanted to increase the area under the cotton crop.

The CM said from April 1, canal water will be made available for irrigating cotton crop up to tail ends.

He said 33 per cent subsidy was being given on cotton seeds which are certified by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

He also added that the PAU has undertaken research to come up with new pesticides to check pest attack on the cotton crop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023