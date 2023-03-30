Left Menu

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar condoles deaths of people in Mekra due to drowning

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the loss of lives due to drowning in the Ganga river in Mekra of Mokama police station area of Patna.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 23:50 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives due to drowning in the Ganga river in Mekra of Mokama police station area of Patna on Thursday. "The death of three people due to drowning in Ganga river in Mekra of Mokama police station area of Patna is saddening. I pray to God to give patience to the bereaved family members," the CM tweeted.

He also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of all the deceased. "Instructions have been given to provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of all the deceased without any delay," it further read. (ANI)

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

