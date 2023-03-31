Soccer-FIFA considering sanctions against Indonesia after U-20 host removal -official
Soccer's world governing body FIFA is considering sanctions against Indonesia after its hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup were removed, the country's football federation chief Erick Thohir said on Friday.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered the federation to transform the sport in the country in light of losing the hosting rights, Erick said.
