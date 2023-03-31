Left Menu

"Procession taken out after police permission": Maharastra Minister on the Rama Navami clash incident

Reacting to the violent clash that broke out between two groups during the 'Ram Navami' Shobha Yatra, Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the procession was taken out after permission from the police and such an incident is unfortunate.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:59 IST
Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to the violent clash that broke out between two groups during the 'Ram Navami' Shobha Yatra, Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the procession was taken out after permission from the police and such incident is unfortunate. "The procession was taken out after permission from the police, it was stopped in between during the time of namaz. Despite that such incident is unfortunate. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the probe. Normalcy was restored and many people were arrested," said Mangal Prabhat Lodha on the Rama Navami incident in Malad.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police arrested 20 people after a scuffle occurred on Thursday between two groups during the 'Rama Navami' Shobha Yatra in Malad's Malvani area. "Situation was tense for a while but it is under control now. Case filed against more than 300 unidentified people for jeopardising the atmosphere in the area," said police officials.

According to officials, four constables sustained moderate injuries in stone-pelting during the Rama Navami incident in Malad's Malvani area. On Thursday night, two groups clashed with each other and a man was reportedly injured in the incident, informed police.

Some of the participants alleged stone pelting, which created panic among people, DCP Bansal said. "One person suffered minor injuries in the incident. Legal action is being taken," he added.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 324, 353 and several other sections at Malvani police station in Mumbai. Further probe into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

